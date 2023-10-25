'Man City are going to end up in the National League North' - Jamie Carragher reacts to news that Everton could be handed 12-point deduction by Premier League

Television pundit Jamie Carragher has reacted strongly after news emerged Everton could be given a 12-point deduction if found guilty of FFP breaches.

Everton facing severe punishment

Could be hit with large points deduction

Carragher reacts on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League has reportedly recommended Everton be hit with a significant points deduction if an independent commission finds the Toffees guilty of financial irregularities. The update sparked a strong response from Carragher who speculated on what such a sanction might mean for Manchester City, given the defending Premier League champions have been charged with over 100 financial breaches over the last 14 seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The PL want a 12 point deduction for Everton for one charge. Man City are going to end up in the National League North if the PL get their way!!" he wrote on X. "Unbelievable the amount of stories that come out about Everton’s situation, but Man City’s, which has 114 more charges & has gone on for much longer, has gone very quiet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A decision on Everton's situation is expected later this year and Premier League clubs will no doubt be watching with interest to see if the Toffees are sanctioned. Manchester City have launched a challenge against the Premier League's charges which is expected to result in a lengthy legal battle.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Both teams are back in Premier League action at the weekend. Everton head to West Ham on Sunday, while Manchester City face a trip to Old Trafford to take on neighbours United.