Man City confirm fan in critical condition after Schalke post-match attack

The Premier League champions have encouraged anyone who may have any information to contact the police following the incident in Gelsenkirchen

have confirmed a supporter remains in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault took place in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday night.

The incident took place following City’s 3-2 win against Schalke in the and police have encouraged anyone who can assist them in anyway to get in contact.

In an official statement the club said: “Manchester City are aware of an alleged assault after the match at the VELTINS-Arena in last night.The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information.

“Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“Anyone with information that can help the Police should contact 101.”

On the pitch City staged a late comeback against . Pep Guardiola’s side had started the match brightly and were 1-0 up within 18 thanks to Sergio Aguero.

However, City trailed 2-1 at the break, after former man Nabil Bentley scored two penalties for the hosts.

The English champions were then reduced to 10 men in the second period after Nicolas Otamendi was given his marching orders for a second yellow card .

Despite that, City rallied in the last five minutes and Leroy Sane, who was introduced in place of Aguero, thundered home an unstoppable free-kick from 25 yards to level the game.

Sterling then popped up with an even later winner as he slotted past Ralf Fahrmann in the 90th minute to secure a 3-2 victory.

It should have been a great night for all the travelling supporters in Germany, but the news on Thursday afternoon will have undoubtedly damped the feel-good factor around the Etihad.

Article continues below

Unfortunately this is not the first time that such an event has taken place.

Only last year Liverpool fan Sean Cox was also left in a critical condition after he was involved in an incident with two fans ahead of a Champions League semi-final.

Earlier this season two supporters were also attacked in Greece before their game against Salonika.