Man City & Chilwell suitors offered transfer warning by Leicester boss Rodgers

The reigning Premier League champions are among those to have been linked with an England international that the Foxes intend to keep on their books

and any other club plotting an approach for Ben Chilwell have been warned by Brendan Rodgers that Leicester have no intention of selling.

Goal has revealed that the international is among those being considered by the Premier League champions ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Benjamin Mendy having endured plenty of fitness issues during his time at the Etihad Stadium, more options are being sought at left-back.

Leicester are aware that Chilwell is registering on plenty of radars, with the 22-year-old a man very much in demand, but the Foxes are not planning on inviting bids for a prized asset.

Rodgers, the new man in charge at the King Power Stadium, has said: "I'm just in the door and I can see he's a huge talent, I tried to take him to when I was there.

"So I know how good he is, he wasn't in the first team though. But I'm pretty relaxed about it.

"He's a wonderful young player, he's still got a lot to learn in his game. He really enjoys being here, we'll see how it pans out but he's certainly one we don't want to lose."

Rodgers tried to land Chilwell back in 2016 during his time in charge of Liverpool.

That interest was knocked back, with those at Leicester having been aware for some time as to just how good an academy graduate could become.

Rodgers added: "The club were keen to keep him here, he was a boy that was recognised as a talent at the time," he said.

"We were looking for a left-back and he was right at the top of the list. We didn't get to the 'nearly there'. Leicester were obviously going to protect their assets."

"There you go. Leicester would have been delighted. It was important."

Chilwell has made over 80 appearances for Leicester since making his senior bow in October 2015.

More than 60 of those outings have come in the Premier League, while his haul of England caps has been taken to five since making his debut against in September 2018.

He is part of Gareth Southgate’s latest squad readying itself for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.