Man City boosted by De Bruyne injury update after substitution in Belgium’s defeat to England

Roberto Martinez claims the midfielder was withdrawn at Wembley as a precaution, with a slight knock preventing him from completing the game

have been boosted by the news that Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half substitution in ’s defeat to was a “precautionary change”.

The 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year lasted only 73 minutes of a heavyweight encounter at Wembley.

He had been running the show for much of his outing at the home of English football, with the Three Lions struggling to contain his obvious threat.

Gareth Southgate’s side were, however, able to offer a positive response to Romelu Lukaku’s opener from the penalty spot and collect all three points.

Marcus Rashford also converted from 12 yards, while Mason Mount saw an ambitious second-half effort loop off Toby Alderweireld and over the stranded Simon Mignolet.

That goal came eight minutes before De Bruyne was removed from Belgium’s bid to snatch an equaliser.

The City midfielder did not look overly impressed at seeing his number called, as he took in an animated conversation with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on the touchline, but the decision was made for his own good.

His club employers at the Etihad Stadium will be relieved to hear that no unnecessary risks were taken with one of their most prized assets.

Martinez believes De Bruyne will be ready for domestic duty when Premier League action resumes – with Belgium still having to face on Wednesday - although he admits to being in the dark as to the full extent of the knock picked up by his captain against England.

“I would not say that Kevin is injured,” Martinez told reporters when asked for a fitness update on De Bruyne.

“He said he felt something. It is too early to know what he has, but he did not feel 100 per cent. It was rather a precautionary change.”

City will hope that assessment proves to be correct as Pep Guardiola’s side are due to play host to on Saturday and will want to be at full strength for another meeting with their former assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

De Bruyne will have a leading role to play for the Blues heading forward, and keeping him fit is imperative.

The 29-year-old has struggled with the odd knock in recent times, but is a model of consistency when at the peak of his powers and a talismanic presence for a team chasing down more major honours at home and abroad.