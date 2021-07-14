Man City 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

Ahead of Manchester City's latest kit launches of their home, away and third kit strips, Goal looks at rumoured styles and potential jerseys

Manchester City finished the season as both Premier League and FA Cup winners, and not to mention Champions League finalists, for the first time under Pep Guardiola's reign.

The Citizens will be intent on defending their titles next season, and their new Puma kits will be sporting their status as Premier League champions with patches on the brand-new jerseys.

As the new campaign looms ahead, Goal takes a look at what Manchester City will be wearing and release dates, as well as leaks and rumours about potential shirt styles.

Manchester City's 2021-22 home kit & release date

The 2021-22 Man City home kit is the traditional sky blue colour, with the logos in white instead of the darker blue of the previous season.

The kits continue to be sponsored by Etihad Airways, with a white trim accentuating the sides of the shirt alongside the additional sponsors.

Describe Manchester City's new Puma home kit in one word 👇 pic.twitter.com/oxO3kuizB7 — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2021

The inside collar will sport '93:20', a reference to the historic Sergio Aguero goal against Queens Park Rangers that clinched Manchester City's first league title in 44 years back in 2012.

The home getup is completed by the matching sky blue shorts and socks.

Manchester City's 2021-22 away kit & release date

Manchester City's away kit has not been launched, but rumoured photos circulating online about the latest strip show that the Etihad side will be going for a mostly white colourway for the base, with light blue accents.

Manchester City's 2021-22 third kit & release date

Manchester City's third kit is only expected to be launched towards the end of the summer and closer to when the new club season begins, though leaked photos suggest that it is set to be predominantly a base of a navy colour with a white trim.

How much will they cost & where to buy?

Fans will be able to buy the new Manchester City kits from the club megastore at the Etihad, as well as the usual high street sports retail outlets.

They will also be available to purchase online using the official club webstore.

Last season's Manchester City shirts cost £60 for adults and kids jerseys could be bought for £33.

Note: prices may vary.