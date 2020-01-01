Man charged for racist behaviour during Man City's loss against Man Utd at Etihad Stadium in December

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that the supporter is due to appear in court in April

A man has been charged by police for alleged racist behaviour during 's 2-1 defeat against at the Etihad Stadium on December 7.

During the game, a supporter was filmed allegedly aiming monkey chants and gestures towards Manchester United players.

The alleged incident took place as Fred went to take a corner for the away side, and he also appeared to be hit by a cigarette lighter thrown from the stands.

City said they were working with police to identify those responsible, and promised to hand out lifetime bans to offenders as per the club's zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence the day after the match, and he has now been the subject of criminal charges.

An official statement released by the Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday reads: "Anthony Burke (13/11/1978) of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order Act.



"He will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 April 2020.



"At around 6.55 pm on Saturday 7 December 2019, police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium."

Fred said the alleged abuse proved that we are still living “in a backward society”, and also revealed that he experienced similar treatment during his time in with .

“On the field, I didn’t see anything, I saw it only in the locker room afterwards,” he said in a post-match interview. “Unfortunately, this is happening in some stadiums.

"It happened here, it happened in Ukraine with some friends. It’s sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that."

The Premier League was also forced to deal with reports of racist abuse in the earlier stages of the season, with Tottenham's Son Heung-min allegedly targeted by supporters after being sent off for a tackle on Andre Gomes during a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on November 3.

Authorities had to clamp down on online abuse back in August too, after United superstar Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham were subjected to racism by fans on social media following respective penalty misses.