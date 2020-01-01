Mame Thiam nets hat-trick in Fenerbahce victory over Antalyaspor

The Senegalese forward was at his goalscoring best with the Yellow Canaries recording a comfortable win

New signing Mame Baba Thiam made the difference on Monday as he scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 drubbing of Antalyaspor.

The Senegalese forward joined the Istanbul giants from fellow Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa on a three-year contract and got things off with a brace in the 29th and 40th minute of the match, Brazilian and Turkish midfielders Luiz Gustavo and Deniz Turuc providing the assists.

Fener continued the onslaught in the second half with Caner Erkin finding the back of the net from the penalty spot before Thiam sealed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute.

The victory was Fenerbahce’s second in pre-season having first beaten Istanbulspor 4-0, before sharing the spoils with Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, 2-2 and 1-1, respectively.

Thiam scored a brace and provided an assist in the corresponding league fixture against Antalyaspor last season while with Kasimpasa, the game ending 3-0.

The 27-year-old managed to score 11 goals in the Super Lig and provide four assists, which aided Kasimpasa to a 10th-place finish on the standings.

The Yellow Canaries, on their part, missed out on qualification, finishing in seventh place, just three points behind fierce city rivals for the final berth.

Thiam has had a nomadic career, representing 11 different clubs before Fenerbahce.

His career started out with Milan in 2011 but he failed to make an appearance and was loaned out to Avellino and South Tyrol before joining Lanciano in 2013.

He spent one season there and then transferred to . He was immediately loaned back to Lanciano and spent the next three seasons on loan at Zulte Waregem in , in Greece and in

Thiam’s next destination was with Iranian club Esteghlal followed by a stint with Ajman in the United Arab Emirates before finally settling with Kasimpasa.

Born in Senegalese town of Nguidile, Thiam is yet to represent the Teranga Lions.

He will hope to get things running when Fenerbahce start their 2020-21 Super Lig season away to Rizespor on September 13.