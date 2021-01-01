Mame Diouf's double powers Hatayspor past Onyekuru's Galatasaray

The Senegal striker played a starring role with two goals that condemned the Lions to defeat in Hatay

Mame Diouf was the hero as his two goals helped Hatayspor defeat Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo's Galatasaray 3-0 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday.

The former Manchester United and Stoke City forward stepped up his performance for Murat Sonmez's side in the absence of Aaron Boupendza who tested for coronavirus after his international duty with Gabon.

Boupendza is the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight in this campaign with 18 goals but Diouf has closed the gap after he took his tally to 13 league goals at the Antakya Ataturk Stadium.

Nigeria's David Akintola played a key role in helping Diouf break the deadlock in Hatay with his assist in the 21st minute. Then Mali's Adama Traore provided the assist for Ruben Ribeiro to make it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Later in the second half, Diouf grabbed his second goal of the evening in the 72nd minute as Galatasaray conceded their second straight defeat in the Super Lig.

Super Eagles midfielder Etebo played the entire duration for the visitors while Onyekuru saw 81 minutes of action and former Enyimba defender Valentine Ozornwafor was an unused substitute.

Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed and Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli were also in action for Fatih Terim's side but they were replaced at half-time.

Hatayspor also had a host of African stars on parade including Ghana's Isaac Sackey and Morocco goalkeeper Munir Mohand Mohamedi.

Saturday's loss dealt a blow to Galatasaray's Super Lig title dreams as they now trail leaders Besiktas by three points with the Black Eagles having two games in hand.

The Lions are second with 61 points from 31 matches while Hatayspor are sixth on the table with 49 points after 30 games.

Onyekuru, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Monaco for his third stint in Turkey, has scored five goals in 11 matches since his arrival in January and he will aim to inspire Terim's side back to winning ways when they host Fatih Karagumruk for their next league match on April 10.