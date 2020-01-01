Malian Ligue 1 confirms decision to finish 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Not minding the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to spread, the Malian Football Federation has stated the country’s top-flight will be concluded

The Malian Football Federation has announced the will be completed as the world continues to battle against Covid-19.

Football in the Malian elite division was brought to a halt in March as a precaution to prevent the spread of the pandemic which has killed several people across the world.

Since the league stopped over a month ago, there was no concrete date in place for the return of Ligue 1 or other sporting activities.

However, after meeting on Monday the Malian football ruling body was keen to ensure their league continues.

“The committee, following a meeting on Monday May 4, has decided to continue with Ligue 1 2019-20 until it reaches the end, as well as the Mali Cup as soon as the health situation allows it, while conforming to the advice of the public authorities,” a statement signed by general secretary Ibrahima Sangare read.

18 games had been played before the league was brought to a hiatus – although a larger percentage of the clubs in the 23-team competition had several outstanding fixtures.

22-time champions Djoliba currently top the log having accrued 46 points from 18 appearances - four points above second-placed Stade Malien.

Ethiopia, Angola and Burkina Faso had earlier announced the cancellation of their 2019-20 league seasons.