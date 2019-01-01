Malaysia U-22 ratings: vs Myanmar U-22

Ong Kim Swee's Malaysia U-22 struggled in their 2019 SEA Games opening match against Myanmar, with his charges underwhelming against a quick opponent.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Haziq Nadzli - 5/10

Not a good start to the tournament that the goalkeeper would have envisioned. His repeated mistakes led to Myanmar's goal, and although he never conceded again in the match, everytime an aerial ball was directed his way, his jumps and catches in the rest of the match never quite inspired confidence.

Dominic Tan - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

One of the standout performers for an underwhelming Young Tigers, his defensive work and last-ditch tackles early in the game helped Malaysia avoid conceding more than once.

Dominic Tan. Photo by Sports Regime

Irfan Zakaria - 6/10

He was not directly involved in the game too often, and avoided making any obvious error.

Adam Nor Azlin - 5/10

The Malaysia senior team centre back massively underwhelmed, and was often caught by the speedy Myanmar attackers. He also came away with a booking for getting involved in handbags.

Syahmi Safari - 5/10

The right winger, another full international in the starting line-up, got involved in the attack down the right flank often, but in the end disappointed with his errant deliveries and crosses.

Syamer Kutty - 6/10

Individually the midfielder played well, his footwork allowing Malaysia to keep the ball in the middle of the park a little longer, but did not gel with the other midfielders. The result was a midfield dominance by Myanmar for much of the game.

Daniel Amier - 6/10

The midfielder had a relatively quiet night in the middle of the park, and did not help Malaysia attackers offer a bigger threat with his passes.

Umar Hakeem - 5/10

A tough evening for one of the two U-17 players who started in the match for Malaysia. The left winger could not provide a more effective attacking channel down the left flank, and was taken off midway through the second half.

Akhyar Rashid - 7/10

The full international started the match shakily and lacking sharpness, but then improved in style, showing great awareness to nick off a poor backpass en route to assisting Malaysia's 23rd-minute equaliser. He then became his team's most-dangerous attacking player with his runs and dribbles, and very nearly ended on the scoring sheet, if not for a brilliant second half reflex save by the Myanmar goalkeeper.

Hadi Fayyadh - 6/10

Was at the right place at the right time to head in the equaliser, but could not repeat it in the second half. He twice connected well with a cross in the second half, utilising his physique, but each time the ball ended up over the crossbar, denying Malaysia the winner. Was booked for a professional foul.

Luqman Hakim - 6/10

The U-17 star had an understandably difficult outing playing way above his age level, and could not provide a bigger impact in the opening SEA Games match.

Substitutions:

R. Dinesh, Faisal Halim, Danial Haqim- NA

Second half changes who offered little threat to the Myanmar defence.

