Malaysia U-15's plan? Thump Laos and Cambodia, surprise Japan

Malaysia U-15's Asian campaign begin next week, in Group J of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U-15 are looking to continue their perfect form in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers, despite having been drawn in the same group as huge favourites .

Having edged the likes of , North Korea, and in two tournaments this year, their true test will start next week in Vientiane, Laos, when they take part in Group J of the qualifiers, against Cambodia, hosts Laos, and defending champions Japan.

They will first take on Cambodia on September 18, before facing Laos two days later, and will finally go up against Japan on 22 September. The 12 group winners will qualify for the finals automatically, accompanied by the best four second-placed teams.

According to Daniel Edzuan Anuar, one of the players set to be entrusted with the role of captain by head coach Maniam Pachaiappan in the qualifiers, they need to hit the ground running before their encounter against Japan, whom he believes to be a better side than the teams they have surprised earlier this year.

"We've played [and beaten] against Cambodia in the recent AFF U-15 Championship, so we need to win our first two matches with huge margins in order to give ourselves an advantage going into the Japanese match.

"And against Japan, I hope that we can beat them. Malaysia are not an average side anymore, and many have seen what we're capable of," said the defender when met by the press just before departing for Laos on Friday.

