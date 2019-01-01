Malaysia Cup matchday two round-up: Terengganu, PDRM record stunning wins with 10 men

On Wednesday and Thursday, eight Malaysia Cup matchday two encounters were played, with none of them ending in a draw.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Group A

FC recorded their first competitive away win since April 17, edging Negeri Sembilan 3-1 in Seremban. Both of the visitors' goals were scored by Gabriel Guerra (15', 31'), and while the hotsts came close to scoring numerous times in the match, their only goal came deep in injury time through Igor Luiz's strike.

But the match of the week award must surely go to the other encounter in the group; between recent champions and FC. The first half at the Darul Aman Stadium saw both teams playing attacking football that required both goalkeepers to be on their toes, but just before halftime Ilham Amirullah Razali was sent off for a desperate tackle on Farhan Roslan outside of his box. Amazingly, it was the 10-man visitors who broke the deadlock and bagged the three points in the second half. Tchetche Kipre diverted a freekick into the net with his head in the 66th minute, before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper four minutes before the end.

Group B

champions JDT made it two in two, this time edging (PJ) 4-2 at home. Goals by Washington Brandao (59') and R. Barathkumar (70') allowed allowed the visitors to cancel out Safawi Rasid (6') and Diogo's (47') goals, but Diogo put them in front again just two minutes after the equaliser, before Gonzalo Cabrera's 81st-minute strike sealed the win.

University club UiTM FC fell to their second defeat, edged by FC 2-0 at home. Both of the visitors' goals were scored towards the end of each half, by Amani Aguinaldo (45+1') and Pedro Victor (85').

Group C

Recent Premier League champions continued their post-silverware slump, falling 2-1 to Pulau Pinang in Batu Kawan. The visitors levelled the scoreline three minutes into the second half through Rodoljub Paunovic's penalty, which cancelled out Julian Bottaro's ninth-minute opener, but they were undone when Evan Wensley Wenceslaus knocked a Casagrande attempt into his own goal in the 73rd minute.

On Thursday, avenged their FA Cup semi-final defeat, by thumping 3-0 at home. The hosts were made to wait until the 40th minute for the opener, Herold Goulon nodding in the opener. Saddil Ramdani made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, before Lazarus Kaimbi sealed the win in the 81st minute through a great solo effort.

Group D

PDRM FA produced a stunning 4-3 comeback win at home in their match against Felda United. The first half ended with the visitors in front through goals by S. Chanthuru (9') and Khairul Amri Kamal (18'), and Patrick Wleh pulling one back for the Cops in the 37th minute. Farid Ramli's sending off just seven minutes into the second half, and Amri's second goal of the night in the 57th minute seemed to have made it game over for PDRM, but they bounced back in the final 15 minutes. R. Gopinathan's struck in the 78th and 88th minutes to level the scoreline, before Azmizi Azmi smashed in the winner with seconds remaining.

meanwhile recorded their first group win, edging 1-0 at the Hang Jebat Stadium courtesy of a 61st-minute own goal by Jang Suk-won.

Malaysia Cup group standings

