WATCH: Lionel Messi wins seven-goal thriller for PSG with spectacular free-kick in 95th minute

Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a spectacular last-gasp free-kick to secure three points for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille in Ligue 1.

Messi wins it for PSG

Scores a last-minute stunning free-kick

Mbappe netted a brace

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine converted a stunning free-kick from outside of the box as PSG came from behind - having led themselves 2-0 at one stage - in a seven-goal thriller against Lille at Parc des Princes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar handed PSG a two-goal lead within 17 minutes of the game getting underway, but the visitors then came back strongly scoring once in the first half and then taking the lead with two more goals in the 58th and 69th minute.

Mbappe then completed his brace to equalise for the reigning champions before Messi netted the winner in the dying seconds.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's men will next take on Marseille and Nantes in the Ligue 1 before facing Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.