Makanjuola: Flying Eagles can conquer Senegal in U20 Fifa World Cup

The Nigeria U20 striker has urged his teammates to display the same fighting spirit, determination and tenacity to beat the Junior Lions

Flying Eagles’ Success Makanjuola has stressed that they will pick a quarter-final ticket ahead of the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal in Monday’s Fifa U-20 World Cup second round tie if they show the same determination and tenacity of their last game against .

The representatives finished third in Group D with four points and qualified as one of the best third-placed teams while were Group A leaders with seven points.

In spite of the unconvincing progression of the Flying Eagles to the Round of 16, Makanjuola hinted that they have got to a stage where they believe that they could beat any opposition that stands in their way and their zeal to make it to the quarter-final.

“From the determination and the tenacity displayed by the boys in the game with Ukraine I am certain that we are ready to take on any team,” Makanjuola told the team’s official media office. “Right now we have gotten to a stage that we believe we can do it. What we did against Ukraine was impressive and I believe that in the Round of 16 we can conquer Senegal.”

The Water FC attacker reminisced on how they came back from a goal down against Ukraine to get the much-needed point that earned them a place in the second round.

“Different thoughts were coming through my mind when we were a goal down but I know the calibre of players in the team,” he continued.

“I know that we have the potential to stage a comeback which we did. I was very happy because the coach is someone that talks to me a lot.

“He (Paul Aigbogun) told me before the game with Ukraine that I should go in and go and do what I know how to do best. He said he believed in me and that was the reason he put me in the starting line-up.

“I just have to prove a point that my inclusion in the first 11 was worth it. I was very happy to start the game.”