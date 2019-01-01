'Maguire will be a Man Utd captain' - Former team-mate makes bold claim about future of £80m man

The England international's former Hull City colleague, Michael Dawson, predicts a bright future for the defender at the Theatre of Dreams

He might not have officially joined , but Harry Maguire will captain the club in the future, according to his former team-mate Michael Dawson.

The 26-year-old is edging closer to a world record move to Old Trafford after his boss Brendan Rodgers admitted on Friday that the Foxes had agreed a fee with the Red Devils for the player.

Dawson spent three seasons with Maguire at , with the duo regularly playing together at centre-half, and he believes his former partner will become a leader at the Theatre of Dreams.

"He is one of those lads who will walk into the dressing room and settle in straight away," Dawson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"One day you can see him being a captain of Manchester United. Give him time to settle in, and I am sure he will be a captain of that club one day."

Goal is reporting the Red Devils are set to part with £80 million ($97m) to acquire Maguire, which would eclipse the previous record for a defender of £75m by for Virgil van Dijk.

Dawson believes the international is well worth the investment from the Old Trafford hierarchy, because of a particular attribute he will bring to their defence.

"What makes him an £80m player is his distribution," he said.

"He can bring the ball out from the back, he is comfortable in tight areas. He gets out of trouble and that is what makes him an elite player."

However, boss Pep Guardiola claimed his club couldn't afford Maguire, despite having an interest to bring the player to the Etihad.

"Harry Maguire is a top class central defender,” Guardiola said after City's penalty shootout win against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

"We were interested but we could not afford it. Man United could afford it. Congratulations to them."

Article continues below

With Manchester United's opening game of the Premier League season coming against on Sunday, their coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer would't rule out Maguire playing a part in the match if the signing was completed.

"Let's get the last details over the line,” Solskjaer said.

"But yeah, he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when."