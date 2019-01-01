Maguire not affected by Man Utd and City transfer rumours, says Morgan

Despite constant links with the two Manchester clubs, Leicester's club captain says the England defender hasn't had his head turned

star Harry Maguire has not been affected by links to and , insists captain Wes Morgan.

Maguire has emerged as a target for Manchester neighbours United and City, with the Red Devils reportedly the favourites to sign the centre-back.

Leicester have rejected two bids for Maguire, who is thought to be valued at £80 million ($100m) by the Premier League side, as the 26-year-old's future continues to dominate headlines.

Amid the transfer rumours, Leicester defender Morgan said in-demand team-mate Maguire has not changed.

"He has been the same Harry that we know and love," said Morgan.

"You can see in the games he's putting 100 per cent effort into everything he does and his quality is there for everyone to see.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future but for now he's still a Leicester player and we enjoy having him here. He's said nothing.

"There's going to be speculation because he's a top-class player who has done well at international level. Big teams are going to take an interest and that goes for many of our top players. People want our best players and he is one of them.

"In training, it's the same old banter, the same old training. He's part of Leicester so we just treat him the same."

While it is thought that Maguire is keen on a move, it is also understood that his club are unwilling to sell him for anything less than what they see as an acceptable price.

In the prime of his career and with four years left on his contract, Leicester are under no pressure to sell and are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a fee.

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull in 2017 and has gone on to play 69 Premier League games for the club, making his England debut along the way and establishing himself as a popular member of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

He played 32 times in all competitions last season, contributing three goals to the Foxes’ cause.