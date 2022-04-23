Out-of-form Maguire dropped for Man Utd's clash with Arsenal after alleged bomb threat

Manchester United's out-of-form captain Harry Maguire has been dropped for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal after receiving an alleged bomb threat at his home earlier in the week.

Police were reportedly called to Maguire's home in Cheshire to look for explosives on Thursday after he was sent allegedly sent a threatening message via email.

The 29-year-old has been subjected to fierce criticism due to his underwhelming performances for United this season, and an online petition has been set up for him to be removed as captain, with Ralf Rangnick deciding against including him in his starting XI for Saturday's trip to Emirates Stadium.

More to follow.