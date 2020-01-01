'More complicated with Emery and Arteta' - 'Maestro' Ozil backed by ex-Arsenal captain Koscielny

The former Germany international has been given support by a former team-mate who played alongside him under the Arsene Wenger era at Emirates Stadium

Estranged star Mesut Ozil has been defended by former Gunners centre-back Laurent Koscielny.

The former international playmaker is presently out of the picture at the Emirates Stadium, having been left out of the Premier League squad and the squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

He has been involved in a very public battle with the club, notably offering to pay the wages of sacked mascot Gunnersaurus having refused to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

As the club’s highest earner, his case has been regularly debated in the media, and Koscielny has backed his former colleague.

“As a man, he’s a very good person, who got along with all his team-mates,” the defender told L’Equipe. “He gave a lot, helped sick children. He is a generous person, with whom I got along very well.

“As a player, he is in my opinion a phenomenon. He can find passes that no one sees, he’s a maestro. He can rock a game with incredible passes.

“We’re both part of the ‘Arsene Wenger Generation’. The coach loved him as a player. It was more complicated with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

“Knowing him, he must always be professional in training, always on time. He is undoubtedly at the level demanded by the Premier League.”

The former man is eager to see the 32-year-old back playing soon – whether that is with the Gunners or elsewhere.

“I hope both sides find a deal that works for everyone. He is a competitor. I hope to see him back on the pitch soon, at Arsenal or elsewhere, because he is real talent,” he said.

Ozil has been with Arsenal since moving to the club from in 2013 and has turned out on more than 250 occasions for the Gunners.

He has, however, fallen out of favour with Arteta, with his last game a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League back in March.

He created the winning gaol for Alexandre Lacazette on that occasion, his 77th assist for the club in 254 outings, while he has 44 goals to his name.