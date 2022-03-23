Maduka Okoye: Fans allege Nigeria goalkeeper ‘faked’ illness to miss Ghana showdown

Maduka Okoye feigned illness in a bid to miss Nigeria’s crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana, football fans have alleged.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday that the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will be missing when Augustine Eguavoen’s men square up against the Black Stars in Kumasi on Friday.

As a result, Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble has been called up to join Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi in the team’s camp.

Fans seem not convinced by Okoye’s predicament, and they went on social media to slam the 22-year-old for his excuse.

Most of them felt he chose that path to avoid another backlash as greeted his howler against Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 fixture.

Maduka Okoye don use style run away from possible fire from Nigerian football fans. Which one be illness? — Emman, Onye Dot (@ENGEE7) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye chose to exempt himself to save himself from further embarrassment. Not a good reaction to failure imo and not the kind of spirit or attitude we’d need for anyone in the super eagles lineup going forward. Illness ko — thelastdon (@messithelastdon) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye to miss Nigeria clash with Ghana over illness, codedly baba nor want una trouble. — Jude Houd!N! 𓃵 (@houdini__1) March 22, 2022

I hope Maduka Okoye is not scared or dodging this crucial tie because of that one shoddy mistake. If he needs to man up and should learn to develop a thick skin against Nigerians becos we have 200 Million coaches. I wish him speedy recovery, but bro if you no sick, play no fear. — The Son of a praying mum (@iamprinceamen) March 22, 2022

this proves that maduka okoye was never supposed to be no 1. he runs away from the biggest game to write his name in history and redeem himself — Blueblood (@denzelyorkeimeh) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana due to "illness" seems just like a far fetched cover story so he doesn't have to face the criticisms of Nigerians if he fails to keep well and continues doing like Ikorodu ramsey nouah. — Evangelist Beardless Tallie 🤡 🏹 (@gbengah_ah) March 22, 2022

Which illness abi na COVID do Maduka Okoye ? — Mr. Chidi 🇳🇬 (@mcstevens007) March 22, 2022

I don't think Maduka Okoye is physically sick. Its more of mental which might had been from the criticism he got from AFCON.

I wish he had not taken this excuse and redeem himself.

You only made a mistake, You didn't fail. Learn and Move on. — Emmanuel Nnaedozie (@BumbumOf) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye fake the illness so he wont play against Ghana to drop another disasterclass. the wayrey no wan chop dragging 😂😂 — ⚓🇳🇬MR LUCAS™ ⚓ (@Lucasino360) March 22, 2022

if I be Maduka Okoye, I won't even say I'm sick, I will just fake my death...... you guys dragged him till he added height tho.. 😂😂 — ⚓🇳🇬MR LUCAS™ ⚓ (@Lucasino360) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye illness seems fake to me. — VAR (𓃵)🇨🇦 (@Tingasa72) March 23, 2022

It's Maduka Okoye pretending to be ill and ruling himself out of the World cup clash against Ghana for me.



Nigga got tired of the insults from Nigerian men and sexual advances from women. — ANCESTORS👿😈 (@_yourancestors) March 23, 2022

Even at that, some see Okoye’s absence as good news as they expressed their preference for Cyprus-based Uzoho when the three-time African kings square up against Otto Addo’s side.

Just saw this tweet.. I will go for Francis Uzoho to be our save hands pic.twitter.com/lZf90BWPeS — Desang 𓃵 🇳🇬 (@angese_desmond) March 22, 2022

Time for Francis Uzoho to prove he deserve the no 1 spot. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/A9q7dNdNXq — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye To Miss W/cup qualifier Due To Illness,I wish him speed recovery but I preferred Uzoho over him — fabz (@damolafabz) March 22, 2022

I have confidence in Uzoho. — JONES MUYIWA (@JONESJONES999) March 22, 2022

Maduka Okoye news is good news tbh... Make e getat — LALA🤑 (@Murphydahnear) March 22, 2022

Do you feel Okoye feigned illness in a bid to miss Ghana match? Let us know in the comments.