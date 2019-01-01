'Madrid are in talks with Ajax' – Van de Beek provides update on La Liga rumours

The midfielder confirmed the Spanish giant's interest on Friday, and he provided an update following Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Vitesse

star Donny van de Beek confirmed are in talks with the Eredivisie champions over his transfer, having made clear on Friday that the Spanish giants were interested in his services.

Van de Beek has emerged as a €60 million (£55m/$67m) target for giants Madrid, who have been unable to prise Paul Pogba from .

When asked on Friday how he felt being second choice after Pogba, Van de Beek said "it could be true" but wasn't willing to speculate.

"I haven't heard it being talked about like that, but it could be true," he told Fox Sports . "There's more to it than what’s in the newspapers, but you don't have to believe everything that is written.

"There's always a lot of nonsense. I don't have to tell you what is and isn't true, but again, I'm focusing on Saturday [Ajax's Eredivisie season opener vs Vitesse] and the rest is up to you guys."

Van de Beek scored and provided an assist in a 2-2 draw in his club's season opener, and after the match offered an update on where matter stand between Ajax and Madrid as the links continue to swirl.

"It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can't say any more," Van de Beek told Fox Sports following the draw.

"My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We'll see what happens."

Van de Beek made 57 appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 17 goals and supplying 13 assists as Erik ten Hag's men clinched an Eredivisie and KNVB Beker double and reached the semi-finals of the .

Ajax have already lost captain Matthijs de Ligt ( ) and Frenkie de Jong ( ) during the off-season and fans chanted for international Van de Beek to stay on Saturday.

"You can obviously hear what the fans are singing during a game. 'Donny, one more year', something like that?" he added.

Madrid have some time before the start of their season, with their La Liga opener against scheduled for August 17.