Madness from Rodri! Man City midfielder to miss huge Arsenal game as he's sent off for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White's throat in Nottingham Forest clash

Richard Martin
Rodri Morgan Gibbs-White Man City Nottingham ForestGetty & Viaplay
Manchester CityRodri HernándezManchester City vs Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was sent off for grabbing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White by the neck and will miss the visit to Arsenal.

  • Rodri sent off vs Nottingham Forest
  • Midfielder grabbed Gibbs-White by neck
  • Will be suspended for three matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The City midfielder, who Pep Guardiola last week hailed as the best midfielder in Europe, lost his head in a furious confrontation with his opposite number as he pushed him and then grabbed his neck, leading to Gibbs-White tumbling over. The decision to dismiss Rodri was subject to a VAR review but it was upheld.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodri will be suspended for the next three matches for Premier League leaders City: Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle, next Saturday's trip to Wolves and, most importantly, the showdown at Arsenal on October 8.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Rodri Morgan Gibbs-White Man City Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty Images

Next matches

Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty ImagesRodri Man City Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT: City will decide whether or not to appeal the red card next week and get a reduction in Rodri's suspension, although it appears they'll be unlikely to succeed. Their next Premier League game is away to Wolves on September 30.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

226139 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
226139 Votes

Editors' Picks