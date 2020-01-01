Machia: Cameroon striker leads Braga to victory over Sporting CP

The Cameroonian was on target as the Portuguese side booked their spot in the Women's Cup quarter-final on Sunday

Farida Machia was on target as Braga defeated Sporting CP 3-0 in Sunday's Portuguese Women's Cup Round of 16 contest.

Having bowed 4-2 at home to Sporting CP on January 5, Braga were hoping to avenge their first defeat of the year against their rivals in the Cup competition at the CGD Aurélio Pereira Stadium.

Braga started off on a high as Machia fired them in front inside the first minute of the encounter, her first goal of the year before Laura Luis doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark.

After the restart, the hosts plotted a fightback but Hannah Keane's injury-time strike for the visitors dashed their comeback hopes.

's Machia, who celebrated her fourth goal played for 73 minutes before taking off for Ines Maia, while 's Chinaza Uchendu was in action for 25 minutes after replacing Luis for Braga.

Having reached the semi-final last year, Braga will aim to move a step further reaching the final this term when they confirm their quarterfinal foes in the competition in coming days.