Lyon want to keep on-loan Villarreal star Toko-Ekambi - Garcia

The Kids are impressed with the performances of the Cameroon international and willing to hand him a permanent deal

manager Rudi Garcia has stated his side is looking to keep Karl Toko-Ekambi permanently following his eye-catching displays during his loan stay.

The Kids secured the signature of the international during the January transfer window with an option to buy which is believed to be around €11 million.

The 27-year-old striker made a significant impact during his temporary stay, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions amid other dazzling displays.

The forward’s effort was, however, not enough to help the Groupama Stadium outfit secure a place in Europe next season after finishing ninth in the recently-ended 2019-20 season.

Garcia is looking to keep most of his key players, including Toko-Ekambi, as he aims to build a formidable squad for next term.

"We still have to build the team. We corrected the situation during the winter window, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes and Toko-Ekambi,” Garcia told OLTV, per Ligue 1 website.

“Here at the club, we're all in agreement that we want to keep Karl. I don't know how the summer will go. It will be an unusual transfer window.

“We've got a good squad, so we'll be able to respond well next season. We'll have a great season. I'm very ambitious for OL and we're going to work to achieve our goals.

“The players have contracts and they feel good here at OL. I'm not worried that there will be an exodus of players."

Toko-Ekambi has spent most of his career in playing for Paris FC, Sochaux and before moving to in the summer of 2018 to join .