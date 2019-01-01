Lyon rubbish Blanc links in angry response to reports of interest in former PSG boss

The Ligue 1 outfit claim to have made no contract with any potential new coaches, with their focus locked on finishing the 2018-19 campaign on a high

have offered an angry response to reports suggesting that Laurent Blanc is being lined up as the club’s next manager.

The Ligue outfit are currently working under the tutelage of Bruno Genesio.

Uncertainty shrouds his future, though, as an automatic contract extension will not be triggered.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed as much, with failure to reach the Coupe de final forcing the club to reconsider their options.

It is expected that future plans will be drawn up without Genesio at the helm, but no decision has been taken as yet.

With that in mind, Lyon are making no efforts to put a successor in place, with links to former boss Blanc leaving those at the Groupama Stadium frustrated.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Olympique Lyonnais outright deny having contacted Laurent Blanc, or any other coach, contrary to what L'Equipe reports.

“The entire club is focused on the end of the season with a single goal - to put Bruno Genesio and his players in the best position to win a place on the podium, qualifying for the .

“It is unfortunate that a club that played this season in the last 16 of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, and who is in the race for qualification to the most important sporting competition on an economic level, is confronted with false information that can only destabilise it.

“Olympique Lyonnais, a publicly traded company, must also uphold transparent and fair communication.”

While Lyon are not looking to put a new coach in place at present, they are being heavily linked with several big names.

Blanc is among those, with the 1998 World Cup winner having been out of work since leaving PSG in 2016.

He enjoyed considerable success in the French capital, landing three crowns, having previously tasted title glory while in charge of .

The former defender is not the only name in the frame, though, with Aulas having already responded to links with ex-Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho by claiming that Lyon could not afford to hire the “Special One”.