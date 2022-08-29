Lyon president insults West Ham after Paqueta transfer

Peter McVitie|
David Moyes Lucas Paqueta GFXGetty / GOAL
West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueLucas PaquetáOlympique LyonnaisLigue 1

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he expected "big clubs" to come for Lucas Paqueta and suggested West Ham were not an anticipated landing spot.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League side signed the Brazilian midfielder from Lyon on Monday in a deal worth around £50 million ($58.5m), including add-ons, even though he had been linked with several other clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's unfortunate that Lucas Paqueta is leaving, but he wanted to leave." Aulas told Canal+. "We thought we had very big clubs, we did not have them. We had to discuss with West Ham at the last moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paqueta is West Ham's ninth signing of the season and is seen as a huge get for the east London side. He joins the Premier League side with the aim of impressing enough to get a first-team spot in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jean-Michel Aulas LyonGetty Images
Paqueta Lyon reactGetty Images
David Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers face a difficult test on Wednesday as they take on London rivals Tottenham.

Editors' Picks

Is Aulas right?

The Lyon president has dismissed West Ham as a small club. Should Paqueta have gone to a better team?