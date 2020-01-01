Lyon fire Aouar warning to Arsenal as they claim reported €35m offer is too low

The man running the show behind the scenes at the Groupama Stadium is confident that a prized asset will be staying put

president Jean-Michel Aulas has fired a warning to over Houssem Aouar, claiming their opening offer of €35 million (£32m/$41m) for the midfielder is too low.

It was widely reported that Arsenal submitted a formal bid for Aouar on Friday, with the Frenchman thought to be open to a potential move to Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners have seen their initial approach turned down, and as it stands, Aouar will line up for Lyon against Lorient in on Sunday afternoon.

Aulas confirmed that Arsenal's offer failed to match the club's €60 million (£55m/$70m) valuation of Auoar via social media, telling his followers on Twitter: "There will be very few departures. For Houssem, Arsenal is too far from his value.

"We are counting on him to play a great game in Lorient and lead Lyon in the next year."

