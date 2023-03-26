Luxembourg vs Portugal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Roberto Martínez secure his second straight win with Portugal?

Portugal will be hoping to keep their incredible record in the European qualifiers growing when they take on Luxembourg in the second game of Group J for the two teams. It'll also be Roberto Martínez's second game in charge of Portugal. He'll fancy adding another win to his tally, following their 4-0 win over Lichtenstein.

Luxembourg, currently ranked 92nd in the FIFA World Rankings, will be the underdogs in this clash. However, they come on the back of a resilient showing in their 0-0 draw against Slovakia. They will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and cause an upset against the 2016 European champions.

On the other hand, Portugal, ranked 9th in the world, will be looking to end this international break with a perfect record. With a talented squad that includes the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, Portugal will be aiming for a convincing win to cement their place at the top of the group. Plus, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be rejuvenated too.

Luxembourg vs Portugal confirmed lineups

Luxembourg XI (3-4-1-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Gerson; M. Martins, C. Martins, Barreiro, Pinto; Thill; Sinani, G. Rodrigues

Portugal XI (3-5-2): Patricio, Danilo, Dias, A. Silva; Dalot, Bernardo, Palhinha, B. Fernandes, Mendes; Ronaldo, Félix

Luxembourg vs Portugal LIVE updates

Portugal's upcoming fixtures

A Seleção will return to international action after the season ends in June. They will be hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina on 17th June, followed by a trip to Iceland on 20th June. Both these games will be a part of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification.