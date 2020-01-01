Shaw relishing 'massive step forward' as Man Utd prepare for training return

The Premier League is stepping up its plans for a resumption as players return to training grounds for the first time in more than two months

will be taking "a massive step forward" when they return to training on Wednesday, says defender Luke Shaw.

Although contact between players is not yet allowed, United's squad will reconvene for a first session since coronavirus restrictions for elite sport were eased.

Sessions for small groups will get under way but players must adhere to social distancing rules, arriving in training kit and showering at home rather than in shared changing rooms.

More teams

"The rules have to be really strict but we're obviously all going to stick to them just to make sure things run as smoothly and safely as possible," Shaw said.

"I think we're all determined to do things properly because we're all looking forward to getting back on a proper pitch! Running down at the park is okay, but obviously it isn't ideal.

"We have to do our work, keep fit and it'll be nice to be around different people and see the boys again for a bit longer. It's a massive step forward to get on the same training pitch as each other."

Shaw told United's official website it would not only be the players who enjoy getting back to work, explaining how in a group call "you could see how excited the coaches were".

There have been instances at other clubs of players being reluctant to jump back into training, with captain Troy Deeney saying he will not be making an immediate return because of personal concerns in relation to Covid-19.

When United reassemble, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to ensure there is a high overall level of fitness, as the Premier League is looking to resume in June.

Article continues below

Shaw, who joined United from in 2014, is confident that will be the case.

"I'm sure there'll be some fitness work when we get back, but we've all done a lot of running over the last three weeks and now we're all just itching to do more ball work," he said.

"The most important thing is getting used to that and it’ll be nice to be able to pass, dribble and get the right feel for the ball again so we can do what we all love."