'Lukaku was too heavy for Manchester United' - Ex-Red Devil explains striker's Inter move

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to play a more counterattacking style, the Belgium international's fitness may have played a role in his departure

Former defender Gary Pallister believes Romelu Lukaku was 'too heavy' to succeed at Old Trafford this season.

The former striker was sold to before the Premier League season began with the Red Devils shining in his absence as they fired four goals past in a 4-0 win.

And according to Pallister, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's intended style of play this season meant Lukaku's size left him on the outside at the Theatre of Dreams.

"I think Lukaku is a goalscorer and he will score plenty of goals, but the way they want to play at times, he’s too heavy," Pallister told AmericanGambler.com .

"You look at the pace in the present game; maybe Ole is looking at that and saying he can’t implement that into his game for me. He was surplus to requirements.

"He’s a goal scorer, an instinctive goal scorer. He’s not the most clinical but he will get you 15-20 goals a season, but we were looking for a more rounded player.

"He plays Lingard, Martial and Rashford, and we caught Chelsea napping on the ball high up the pitch. So when you can do that you’ll have more space to go into and score more goals."

Gary Neville also fired a parting shot at Lukaku's weight with the striker since hitting the ground running in as he scored four goals on debut in pre-season.

In Lukaku's absence, Pallister pointed out at that 17-year-old Mason Greenwood looks ready to step up this season in front of goal for United.

"I think they have Greenwood coming through, and he looks a special talent," he said.

"You don’t like to get ahead of yourself with kids of that age, but it’s been a while since I’ve seen anyone be that comfortable in that environment at that age.

"He’s six foot odd, can use both left and right feet, knows how to score a goal and he looks the real deal at the moment. He’s still got a lot of work to do, he has to mature and find his feet at that level.

"The fact that Ole has played him a lot in pre-season, and had him on the bench on the weekend suggests he’s ready for the Premier League."

After a strong start to their domestic season, the Red Devils will be hoping to build momentum when they travel to on Monday.