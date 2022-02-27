Lukaku left out of Chelsea's starting line-up for Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool
By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images
Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Chelsea's starting lineup for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.
Lukaku was also dropped in midweek for his side's Champions League knockout tie with Lille, with the Blues going on to win 2-0.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to drop the striker against Lille by saying he was "a little bit tired".
More to follow...