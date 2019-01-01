‘Lukaku doesn't get affected’: Martinez believes Inter forward is unfazed by racist chants

The Inter striker was subject to discriminatory chants during last week’s Serie A match against Cagliari, where he scored in a 2-1 win

head coach Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku has not allowed last week’s racist chanting at to affect his mood while on international duty.

The striker was subjected to abusive chants during the Serie A game, just as he stepped up to take a penalty - which he scored to win the game - last Sunday.

Lukaku stated after the match that he believed football was ‘going backwards’, while a number of high-profile figures from the world of football have spoken out over the appalling incident in the subsequent week.

Martinez was asked about Lukaku’s state of mind ahead of Belgium’s qualifier with on Monday and, while admitting the forward had obviously been left disappointed and angered by the incident, claimed it had not clouded his mood in the run-up to the game.

"I haven't seen a difference,” Martinez stated. “It's true that he was sad with the episode he had to go through but I'm sure that's something everyone in football will try to help him and the environment to eradicate. There's no tolerance for that.

“I think Romelu is one of the modern footballers that he was born with the attention with the media following him at the age of 16 in Belgium," he added.

"He had a media crew following around. They followed the expectation of a team having to win at with the participation. Then he had a big transfer to , then he had time at before a big transfer fee to . He then had another big transfer fee to Manchester Untied and now to .

"Romelu doesn't get affected. He is one of the most driven boys that you are going to see. His life is football. He lives to score goals and be effective for the national team and his club.”

Belgium have made a 100 per cent start to their qualification campaign and could extend their advantage at the top of Group I with a win in Glasgow.

When the sides last met in June, it was Lukaku who stole the headlines with his brace against the Scots, in a comfortable 3-0 victory.