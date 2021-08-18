Lukaku confirmed as Chelsea's new No.9 following Abraham's move to Roma
Romelu Lukaku has confirmed that he will be Chelsea's new No.9 following Tammy Abraham's move to Roma.
Lukaku was initially given the No.18 jersey upon his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter last week, but has now inherited Abraham's number following his permanent move to Stadio Olimpico.
The 28-year-old could take in his first outing in the new shirt when Chelsea take in the short trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Saturday, having started full training with Thomas Tuchel's squad at the start of the week.
What's been said?
"Can I say it? Yes, I have the no9. I am happy and fortunate to be in this situation," Lukaku told a pre-match press conference.
The Belgian added on the challenge of facing Arsenal in his first game back at Chelsea: "They are rebuilding and, at the end of the day, I just look at my team and focus on what we have.
"It's going to be a tough game but we will prepare ourselves for a battle."
More to follow.