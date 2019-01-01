Eintracht Frankfurt sign Dejan Joveljic in the wake of Jovic departure

After selling their star man to Zinedine Zidane's side earlier this summer, the Bundesliga outfit have opted to add a fellow Serbian to their ranks

have signed Serbian forward Dejan Joveljic from on a five-year deal after losing Luka Jovic to .

The 19-year-old striker has committed to the club, who finished seventh last season and reached the semi-final before losing to eventual winners on penalties, until June 2024.

star Jovic joined LaLiga giants Madrid for a reported fee of €60 million (£53m/$67m) after taking the Bundesliga and Europe by storm in 2018-19.

The 21-year-old scored 17 Bundesliga goals and added another 10 during Eintracht's run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, leaving Joveljic with big boots to fill next season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, board member Fredi Bobic said: "Dejan is a very good centre forward who is versatile and also able to play as a wide attacker.

"Obviously he's still young and still has things to learn, but we're very optimistic that he'll settle quickly here in Frankfurt.

We'll hopefully have a lot of games in the coming season so I'm sure Dejan will get the chance to show what he can do."

Eintracht made a significant profit on Jovic as they triggered a purchase option on his two-year loan deal from for a reported €6m in April, after the forward struggled for game time at the Portuguese giants following his arrival from Red Star in 2016.

Welcome to the Eagles, Dejan Joveljic! The 19-year-old striker has signed a five-year contract at Eintracht after joining from Red Star Belgrade. #SGEhttps://t.co/tUpBEVmZ0v — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 14, 2019

The club have now opted turned to another Serbian frontman, luring 19-year-old Joveljic from Serbian champions Red Star.

Article continues below

Prior to his move to Belgrade, the youngster honed his craft with local outfit Sloga United and went on to sign his first professional contract with Red Star in March 2016 – aged just 16.

Joveljic – born in the same city as Jovic in Bijeljina – scored eight goals and tallied two assists in 17 matches for Red Star Belgrade last season as the club lifted their 30th Serbia league title.

He will also team up with Jovic during Serbia's Under-21 European Championship campaign in , with his side’s first clash coming against U21 on Monday evening as they look to take the crown from 2017 champions .