'He's my neighbour!' - Luis Suarez urged to snub Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami by ex-Liverpool & Gremio team-mate Lucas Leiva

Luis Suarez has been advised to reject an offer to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami by his former Liverpool and Gremio team-mate Lucas Leiva.

Suarez wants Inter Miami move

Would reunite with Lionel Messi

Ex-team-mate asks him to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS side are trying to sign the Uruguay international from Gremio to bring him back together with ex-Barcelona team-mates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, Lucas hopes he stays in Brazil for the time being and so they can remain neighbours.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He made a fantastic impact here in Brazil at Gremio," Lucas, who finished his career at Gremio this year, told the Press Association. "I think he made the right move. Luis is a world-class player, we don't need to speak about his qualities and what he's doing here in Brazil.

"He's been linked, but I just hope he can stay at Gremio because it's my club and he's my neighbour here! I hope he stays a bit longer but MLS is getting attention from every player and from the fans. It's normal that he will be linked with big teams like Inter Miami."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gremio head coach Renato Gaucho has confirmed that Suarez wants to leave Gremio to join the MLS side, while it has been reported that the 36-year-old striker is willing to buy out the rest of his contract at the Brazilian club to secure a move to Florida.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? The veteran forward will want to have his future resolved soon but may be involved when Gremio take on Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil this week.