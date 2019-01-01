Luis Enrique makes emotional return to Spain role as Moreno walks away

The former Barcelona boss stood down from an international post in June, with his daughter seriously ill, but is back in the dugout ahead of Euro 2020

Luis Enrique has returned to a role as manager of the national side five months after deciding to step down from the post.

The former Barcelona boss walked away from a role with La Roja in June as his nine-year-old daughter, Xana, was seriously ill with bone cancer.

She sadly passed away in August, leaving the Enrique family distraught.

The 49-year-old has, however, taken the brave and emotional decision to head back into the dugout.

As he walks back in into the Spanish fold, Robert Moreno, who initially took charge of proceedings on the touchline when Enrique left the team camp in March, has been forced to make way.

A permanent agreement was put in place when it became clear that a new figurehead was required and Moreno was handed a contract through to the summer of 2020, when Spain will be in European Championship action.

Enrique will, however, now be calling the shots at that event.

Moreno, who had previously worked as assistant coach with Spain, has been left shocked by the sudden turn of events.

He had stated in September that he would happily stand aside if Enrique wished to take the reins again.

At that point, he was expecting to remain part of the coaching regime if another change was made.

That no longer appears to be the case, with Moreno having left the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in tears and without talking to the press following a 5-0 win over Romania on Monday.

No member of Spain’s playing squad addressed the media either.

The call to bring Enrique back and remove Moreno from the fold ultimately rested with Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA, who has made five managerial changes since June 2018.

Rubiales had claimed on Friday, following a match with Malta, that he had full faith in Moreno and his backroom team.

He did, however, refuse to discuss who he expected to lead the 2008 and 2012 European champions into another major tournament.

Enrique will now be charged with that task, with a man who guided to two titles and a crown after returning to Camp Nou as a coach set to go in search of more silverware.