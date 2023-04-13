First Luis Enrique, now Julian Nagelsmann! Chelsea invite ex-Bayern boss to ‘present ideas’ for permanent manager role

- Nagelsmann approached by Chelsea
- German invited to London for interview
- Luis Enrique already a candidate
WHAT HAPPENED? According to German newspaper Bild, the former Bayern Munich manager has been given the opportunity "to introduce himself and present his ideas" to the Chelsea board as the club continue to seek a successor to the recently sacked Graham Potter. Previously linked with the Tottenham Hotspur, it is reported that Nagelsmann rejected that job in order to take time off. Frank Lampard's appointment as interim manager allows Chelsea to accommodate the 35-year-old's wishes while also discussing the post.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Spain and Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique remains squarely in the frame after an impressive visit to London last week. An agreement was thought to be imminent but it appears Chelsea are keen to take their time and assess other candidates.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann won't need much introduction to everyone at Chelsea. The club's techincal director, Christopher Vivell, previously worked with him at RB Leipzig.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The troubled west London club are back at Stamford Bridge this weekend to take on Brighton in the league before Real Madrid arrive for the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.