Lozano: I dedicate my return to those who were malicious towards me

The Santos Laguna winger made his long-awaited return from injury against Necaxa

Santos Laguna winger Brian Lozano took aim at his critics as he made his long-awaited return to the game after a year-long injury layoff.

Lozano fractured the tibia and fibula of his right leg in training last June, and entering this weekend he hadn't taken the field since March 2020.

He came on as a substitute in his side's 3-0 win over Necaxa and, after making his return, he dedicated his comeback to those who said he wouldn't make it back.

What was said?

"I want to dedicate this to the people who were very malicious towards me, who when they saw me down they wanted me to continue like this," he said. "That motivated me to continue working to return to the field, and today I showed that I won a complicated battle again."

He added: "It was like a debut for me. I had a complicated year where I suffered a lot. I went from taking the risk of not being able to play football again to being on the field, and that's an incredible feeling."

Lozano's history in Liga MX

The Uruguayan international officially moved to Liga MX in 2016, joining Club America from Defensor Sporting.

Article continues below

He left Club America on loan twice, once to Nacional and once to Santos Laguna, joining the latter permanently in 2018.

Lozano, who has earned eight caps with Uruguay, helped Santos Laguna claim the Clausura title that same year.

Further reading