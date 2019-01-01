Lozano arrives in Italy ahead of €42m Napoli switch

The Mexico star touched down in Italy on Tuesday as he looks set to wrap up a move to the Partenopei

international Hirving Lozano arrived in on Tuesday ahead of his expected move to from .

Lozano is expected to join the Partenopei in a transfer worth a reported €42 million (£38.5m/$47m).

The 24-year-old winger has been linked with the Naples club for much of the transfer window and completion of the deal appears close.

Lozano was mobbed by a group of Napoli supporters shortly after arriving at an airport in Rome, posing for photographs with fans displaying club merchandise.

¡Ya llegó! ✈️



Hirving Lozano arribó a tierras italianas y posó con una bufanda del Napoli en busca de cerrar su llegada al equipo 🔵https://t.co/kzI5enb3ev pic.twitter.com/KGhLmYapm8 — Sportscenter en español (@SportsCenter_nt) August 20, 2019

A direct, goalscoring winger, Lozano has enjoyed two excellent seasons with PSV in the Eredivisie.

Having joined from Pachuca in 2017 after building a fine reputation for himself at home in Mexico, Lozano seamlessly settled into Dutch football.

He scored 17 league goals and added eight assists in his first campaign, resulting in speculation linking him with more illustrious European clubs, such as .

Although Lozano was not able to inspire PSV to the title again last term, he proved his debut season was no fluke by accumulating the same number of goals and assists.

Lozano has already played one match with PSV this season, though he picked up a knock against ADO Den Haag on August 11 that ruled him out for this weekend's game against Heracles.

The injury may yet rule Lozano out for Napoli's opener against on Saturday, as the Partenopei look to go one better this season following back-to-back second place finishes behind in the Italian top flight.

Also known for his blistering pace, Lozano has been capped 35 times by Mexico and is generally regarded as one of the country's most talented exports since icon Hugo Sanchez.

Lozano will reportedly undergo a medical on Wednesday.

The Mexico star's arrival may also shut the door on a possible move for James Rodriguez, who has been linked with a switch from Real Madrid all summer.

The international has returned to Madrid after spending two seasons on loan with , but his path to playing time at the Bernabeu is unclear.

Rodriguez was an unused substitute in Madrid's 3-1 win over at the weekend in their opener.