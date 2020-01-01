'Loyalty is hard to come by' - Ozil reacts after being dropped from Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad

The ex-Germany international has promised to keep fighting for a place in Mikel Arteta's team despite being left out of his manager's top-flight plans

Mesut Ozil has reacted after being dropped from 's 25-man Premier League squad, claiming "loyalty is hard to come by".

Mikel Arteta left Ozil out of his official squad for the 2020-21 top-flight season on Tuesday, having kept him on the sidelines since the Gunners' return to action post-lockdown back in June.

That decision has proven to be the last straw for the German midfielder, who has posted a message to his followers on social media outlining his disappointment.

"This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years. I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," Ozil said on Twitter and Instagram.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

"I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far.

"Before the coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach, Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

"But then, things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with fans of this club.

"No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."

