'We don't lose sight of him - Low keeps Germany door open for 2014 World Cup winner Gotze after strong start at PSV

The man in charge of Die Mannschaft hasn't ruled out a possible recall for the midfielder, now playing in the Netherlands after years of injuries

Joachim Low says he is keeping the door open for Mario Gotze to return to the international fold with .

Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany against in the 2014 World Cup final, has not played for his country in three years.

The 28-year-old's career took a nosedive after his crowning moment in , with deciding to sell him back to two years later following a string of fitness issues.

His second spell at Westfalenstadion was equally underwhelming, and he was eventually allowed to leave the club as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

took a chance on Gotze when they handed him a two-year contract on October 6, in the hope he could rediscover the form which saw him emerge as one of the top midfielders of his generation.

The Dutch outfit have since been rewarded for their calculated risk as the ex-Bayern star has scored three goals in his first six appearances, with his latest effort coming in a 3-0 home win over Willem II on Sunday.

Low has been impressed with Gotze's recent performances and hasn't ruled out calling him up to the international fold again if he continues on his current trajectory.

"We don't lose sight of him, of course" the 60-year-old head coach told Sports Buzzer. "He looks very fresh and very agile, the joy can be seen in him. He needs that for his light-footedness, for his variability."

Low added on the weight of expectation which has hampered Gotze over the years: "Everything was always focused on him. He had a backpack on with the 2014 goal, which must have been a heavy burden.

"That's why I'm happy for him that he has started so well in Eindhoven."

Low is currently preparing his squad for a friendly meeting against the on Wednesday, which comes three days before Germany resume their latest UEFA Nations' League campaign.

Die Mannschaft's next two fixtures in League A, Group 4 will see them take on and , with the latter currently sitting top of the pool by a single point.

Gotze, meanwhile, will benefit from two weeks off before PSV's next Eredivisie clash away at Twente on November 22.