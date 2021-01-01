Lovren: Liverpool miss me more than I miss them

The 31-year-old left the Reds last summer but believes they want him back amid their current defensive crisis

Former defender Dejan Lovren says Jurgen Klopp has told him that the team miss him, but insists he does not regret leaving Anfield.

The international left Liverpool in August after spending six years with the club and making 185 appearances in all competitions, winning Premier League and titles along the way.

Lovren, 31, has been a key player in the centre of defence for Zenit this season, while Liverpool have battled severe injury problems in their back line.

More teams

Virgil van Dijk is still recovering from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in October, while Joe Gomez is out with a serious knee problem.

Liverpool's lack of options forced Klopp to select midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to line up as central defenders against .

Lovren says the Merseyside club are missing having him available to fill in, but he is happy he made the move to .

"No, I do not regret it. My decision in the summer was firm - to leave Liverpool, and I do not look back," he told Sport-Express.

"I got upset last season when I didn't play, but now everything is different. I think Liverpool miss me more than I miss them. Jurgen Klopp knows this, because we talk. He wrote to me recently: 'We miss you'."

Lovren says he learned a lot from Klopp's work ethic during their time together and has tried to bring the same mentality to Zenit.

Article continues below

"I'll call it work ethic. Klopp challenges the players to work hard," the former and defender said. "That is why I want to show everyone: it doesn't matter if you play against Tula, or , the mood should be the same.

"This is what I learned at Liverpool. It's not just against and Manchester United that you need to give your best. It's necessary to constantly and consistently maintain a high level of football.

"So for me it doesn't matter who Zenit meets - Spartak or Ufa. I give myself one hundred percent anyway. I would like to convey this approach to the younger generation."