Lorient vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lorient welcome Lille to face them at Stade du Moustoir. It's a visit that, pre-season, the latter might have considered one of their easier challenges.

But four wins on the bounce have catapulted their hosts into the middle of a surprise title race, keeping pace with the heavyweights and far outclassing them - making this match more of a must-win toss-up than a foregone conclusion.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lorient squad & team news

Who saw this one coming when the season kicked off? Lorient have fast emerged among the surprise packages of the season, and many will wonder how long they can carry it on.

There's likely to be few changes, though Terem Moffi could well be rested after a busy international window away from domestic duty.

Position Players Goalkeepers Dreyer, Nardi, Mvogo, Bartouche Defenders Silva, Talbi, Matsima, Yongwa, Laporte, Pétrot, Loric, Ponceau, Kalulu, Le Goff, Le Bris Midfielders Abergel, Innocent, Le Fée, Boisgard, Meïté, Monconduit Forwards Diarra, Koné, Ouattara, Moffi, Soumano, Grbić, Pagis, Bourlès, Laurienté, Bozok

Lille squad and team news

Six points behind their hosts, an uneven campaign has seen Lille a little bit off the pace, but they'll hope they can string together a winning run following a few weeks off.

Lucas Chevalier looks to have fully displaced Leo Jardim as first-choice goalkeeper for the visitors and will likely start again.