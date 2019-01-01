Long-serving Puncheon to leave Crystal Palace

The midfielder's six-year stay at Selhurst Park will come to an end this summer

Jason Puncheon will leave at the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Puncheon initially joined Palace on loan from in 2013 and made the move permanent in January 2014.

Having made just five league appearances for Palace this season, the 32-year-old joined on loan in January but played only six times as the Terriers' two-season stay in the top flight came to an end.

And Palace have now announced that Puncheon will not be offered a new contract to remain at Selhurst Park.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have represented my hometown club and I leave with memories that will stay with me forever," Puncheon told the club's official website.

"To have had the honour of captaining the club, my club, the club I supported as a boy, will always remain with me as one of my proudest achievements. I've loved every minute of my time at Palace and would like to wish everyone at the club, and our amazing fans, all of the very best for the future."

Puncheon scored 16 goals for Palace in total, making 171 appearances across all competitions.

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Personally I can't thank Jason enough for his contribution to our club. He has been inspirational to his team-mates both on and off the pitch, and is a true leader. It's not an overstatement to say we would not be entering our seventh successive season in the top flight without him.

"I sincerely believe that this will not be the end for Punch and Palace, when his playing days come to an end. He will always be welcome at Selhurst Park, and should leave extremely proud of his contribution to his local club.”

Palace have already confirmed that long-serving goalkeeper Julian Speroni will also leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Argentine has made 405 appearances for the club since joining from in 2004, the fourth most of any Eagles player and the most for any goalkeeper in the club's history.