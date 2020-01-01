'London's still red!' - Gnabry thrills Arsenal fans once more with Chelsea performance

The former Gunner - who earlier this season scored four against Tottenham - enjoyed another return to the English capital

star Serge Gnabry revelled in yet another dominant performance in as the former winger declared that "London's still red!".

The 24-year-old winger starred in Tuesday's clash with , scoring two goals in the second half to lead Bayern to victory.

His first came in the 51st minute as he tapped home a Robert Lewandowski cross to give the visitors the lead at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry added another just three minutes later, tapping home yet another pass from the Polish star.

Lewandowski added a goal of his own later in the second half after Alphonso Davies' dazzling run down the left ended with him laying the ball into the No.9's path.

And, following Bayern's triumph on Tuesday, Gnabry took to Twitter to declare that "London's still red!" in celebration of the victory.

— Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) February 25, 2020

Tuesday's two-goal performance was not Gnabry's first starring performance in London this season, as the winger previously netted four goals against in the group stage.

The 24-year-old has scored more goals in London than any player in the Champions League this season , with the Bayern star's six being one more than five scored by Harry Kane in Tottenham's home matches.

Gnabry originally played in London from 2011-16 having joined Arsenal's academy from at the age of 16.

His senior debut with the Gunners came in October 2012 as he became Arsenal's second-youngest player in Premier League history behind only midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Gnabry went on to make 18 total appearances during his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring one goal, before making a move to on loan.

His time with the Baggies produced only three appearances, as Gnabry went on to find success in shortly after.

He featured for and before joining Bayern Munich in 2018, scoring 13 goals in his first season with the Bavarians.

Gnabry now has 17 total goals for Bayern this campaign as the defending champions sit top of the table.

Bayern are set to face Hoffenheim this weekend before taking on in the DFB-Poka quarter-finals in midweek..