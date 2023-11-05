WATCH: Sporting KC pulls off the upset! Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi get the goals to knock out No. 1 St. Louis City SC in first round of MLS Playoffs

Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi scored the goals for Sporting Kansas City as they stunned and knocked-out No. 1 St. Louis CITY SC in the MLS playoffs.

Ndenbe opens scoring

Back-to-back playoff games with goals

Sporting KC in position to advance

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndenbe opened the scoring and found the back of the net with a brilliant striker's finish! The fullback received the ball on the top of the box, and with his weak-foot, fired into the bottom right corner in first half stoppage time.

Salloi's game winner came in the 73rd minute after a brilliant counter-attack by Sporting off a CITY corner kick attempt. The Hungarian winger made a run opposite of the counter and was there to tap-in at the back post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting have officially knocked out the 2023 regular season Western Conference champions in stunning fashion. CITY bested SKC twice during the regular season, but in two playoff matches, Sporting have claimed victory each time.

Peter Vermes' side pulled off the unthinkable.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPORTING? Sporting now await their opponent for the next round in the Western Conference playoff semifinals.