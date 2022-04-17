Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea want to get Liverpool back in FA Cup final

Chelsea want to "get back" at Liverpool for their Carabao Cup final defeat, says Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after the Blues booked an FA Cup final rematch against the Reds with a semi-final victory over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the second half at Wembley Stadium with his first club goal for three years, before Mason Mount doubled the lead for Thomas Tuchel's side to ensure a 2-0 win over a valliant Eagles team.

For former Palace loanee Loftus-Cheek, the result is a sweet one - but with another shot at silverware against a quadruple-chasing Liverpool side now in their sights, he says the team are keen to exact their revenge on the biggest stage.

What has been said?

"We want to get them back, simple as that," Loftus-Cheek told ITV Sport after the full-time whistle.

"It was a fantastic game in the League Cup final and could have gone either way."

The midfielder further relished his chance to shine after a difficult few years, adding: "The reason I am still here is my mentality through all the injuries. I still believed in myself and I said for many years my time will come."

Blues star happy to end goal drought

Loftus-Cheek has emerged as an unsung hero under Tuchel this term, yet the onetime England international has struggled to end an exodus from the scoresheet until today - a fact he was delighted to relish in.

"[It's] way overdue!" he added. "It has been a tough road with injuries and going on loan to find my form again but I always believed in myself and I always wanted to play for Chelsea. I have played quite a lot this season, I am happy.

"I was just thinking hit it, I think it took a little deflection but I'll take it! I had to be ready to step in. It looked a bit slow in the first half so I just wanted to bring some energy."

Mount and Tuchel outline Wembley promise

Team-mate Mount and boss Tuchel meanwhile also professed their delight at both Loftus-Cheek's performance and a return to the FA Cup final again, with the former hoping he can finally break a showpiece hoodoo that extends to club and country.

"I am buzzing for Rubes," the England star stated. "He is a top, top player. It is time for us to win a final at Wembley. It is five finals I have lost so we have to put the pressure on us to step up."

The German meanwhile vowed to be prepared for Liverpool's threat, adding: "I am happy to be part of it again, I cannot be more excited and more proud because it is a huge competition. We will be ready."

