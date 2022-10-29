Livingston vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Livingston against Celtic on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. The hosts head into this fixture on the back of an impressive draw against Rangers away from home despite playing with 10 men for the last 12 minutes.

Goalscoring has been a problem for Livingston as they have struck just nine times in the league. Against the league leaders, it will be a tough ask for David Martindale's men to find the back of the net as Celtic boast the meanest defence in the competition having conceded just nine times. The Hoops have been clinical in front of goal, with 39 goals scored in just 11 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Livingston vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: Livingston vs Celtic Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 7:00am ET / 12:00pm BST / 5:30 pm IST Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

How to watch Livingston vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramoiunt+.

Sky Sports Football is showing the game in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.