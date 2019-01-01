Liverpool's Robertson has treatment on infected hand

The Scotland international will miss part of the Reds' pre-season preparations but will nevertheless travel to the US with the rest of the squad

left-back Andy Robertson has been treated for an infected hand.

The captain will be excused from pre-season training exercises while he recovers from the procedure, the Premier League club confirmed.

Robertson is expected to travel with the rest of the Liverpool squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.

"Andy Robertson has undergone a minor procedure on his hand after picking up an infection," the club confirmed in a statement published on their official website.

"The defender reported back for pre-season training on Saturday morning but will be temporarily delayed in participating in the usual tests and drills, with the club’s medical team continuing to monitor his rehabilitation from the surgery."

"Robertson will travel to the United States for the Reds’ pre-season tour next week."

Liverpool will hope to recover their full-back as soon as possible after he played a key role in their brilliant 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old made 48 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the Premier League and won the .

His last competitive outing was in qualifying on June 8, when he scored to help Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in Glasgow.

Liverpool play Bradford City in a friendly on Sunday before heading to USA, where they play , and CP.

They then meet in Edinburgh and in Geneva before beginning their 2019-20 campaign against in the Community Shield on August 4.