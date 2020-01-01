Liverpool's Ojo set to join Cardiff on loan

The 23-year-old will spend the season with the Welsh club as Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield lose out

winger Sheyi Ojo is close to joining Cardiff on loan, Goal understands.

The Championship side have beaten the likes of , Reading and Huddersfield to the acquisition of the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal with Liverpool.

The switch to the Welsh outfit will be his sixth loan spell away from Anfield, having previously been sent to , , and .

Ojo spent last season on loan at , where he scored five goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard's side.

Liverpool legend Gerrard was full of praise for Ojo in the early stages of his spell at Ibrox, as he said last August that the winger "bowled in with his shoulders back and said: ‘Yeah, this is a bit of me, I’m loving the club and the supporters, I fancy it’ and he has started very hungry."

He added: “For a young player, he has plenty of experience. He has played abroad, he has played in the Premier League and the Championship. He has all the attributes, he is a great kid and he works hard."

Ojo joined the Reds from MK Dons' youth academy at the age of 14, turning down interest from , , and .

He has featured 13 times for the Liverpool first-team, having made his debut in an clash against Exeter in January 2016 before making his first Premier League appearance as a late substitute against two months later.

The Under-21 international was one of 10 players Jurgen Klopp's team hope to offload in the current transfer window, including Ben Woodburn, Nat Phillips, Loris Karius and Harry Wilson.

The Premier League champions have made just one signing so far this summer, with Konstantinos Tsimikas joining from Olympiacos, though they have been heavily linked with a move for midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Meanwhile, centre-back Dejan Lovren was sold to Zenit and Adam Lallana, who joined , and Nathaniel Clyne left on free transfers.

Liverpool will bring the new league campaign with a home match against newly-promoted Leeds on September 12 and travel to London to face Chelsea the following week.