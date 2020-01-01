Liverpool’s Mane surprised after reaching English football milestone

The Reds got the better of Norwich City thanks to the Senegal international’s strike, which ensured he reached an enviable landmark

Sadio Mane was pleasantly surprised following his milestone in ’s 1-0 triumph over .

The ex- man made a goalscoring return for the Reds, coming off the bench to seal maximum points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The forward collected Jordan Henderson's raking ball before lashing home a forceful left-footed finish past Tim Krul.

The effort saw the forward record his 100th goal in English football, much to his astonishment.

100 - Sadio Mane's opener for Liverpool was his 100th goal for English clubs across all competitions (75 for Liverpool and 25 for Southampton). Breakthrough. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/TRc7RaZukb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

“Really! Wow, thank you,” Mane reacted when informed by Sky Sports about his feat.

“It was not easy [being out injured]. As a football player everyone wants to play all the time, but you have to deal with it. I went for some treatment, I worked hard and I came back.

“We are a strong team and the boys do a great job. We are Liverpool, we are a strong team and we’re happy with our result today.”

Thanks to the win, Liverpool have now won 17 Premier League games in a row as they move closer to becoming English champions.

Notwithstanding, the Senegal international disclosed that their desire remains unchanged.

“It was the target from the beginning,” he continued

“We are doing very well. We still have more games, [it’s] one step.

“We will do everything possible as a team and carry on in the same way. We’ll see what’s going to happen at the end of the season.”

Liverpool travel to on Tuesday to resume their defence, with their next Premier League assignment coming at home to West Ham.